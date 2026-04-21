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Dunlap, Sargent talk recent struggles and team golf
April 21, 2026 07:25 PM
Brentley Romine breaks down the Zurich Classic, with a closer look at the pairing of Nick Dunlap and Gordon Sargent.
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