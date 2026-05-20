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Byron Nelson highlights tricky situation Tour faces with 'track' schedule

May 20, 2026 12:39 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the PGA Tour's proposed Track 1 and Track 2 event schedule on this edition of the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav."

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