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Course aside, was Aronimink the right host for a major?
May 18, 2026 12:42 PM
Was Aronimink the right site for this year's PGA Championship? Not the course, but the area. Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner debate in this "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav."
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