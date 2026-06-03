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Details on the PGA Tour's two-track schedule
June 3, 2026 04:46 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discussed emerging details about the PGA Tour's future two-track schedule, in this edition of the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav."
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