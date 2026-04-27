Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
The Chevron Championship
Volvo China Open
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
PGA Professional Championship
Investec SA Women’s Open
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
Scores
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
The Chevron Championship
Volvo China Open
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
PGA Professional Championship
Investec SA Women’s Open
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Doral event a sign of the times? Rex and Lav discuss
April 27, 2026 08:39 AM
Five of the top 15 players in the world ranking are skipping this week's signature event. Is this a bad sign? Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss in the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav."
Related Videos
06:41
What is the biggest question facing LIV Golf?
04:24
Masters recap: More history, more memories, more McIlroy
22:54
Rex and Lav pod: Green jacket up for grabs now
21:31
Rex and Lav pod: Hope for anyone else at Augusta?
21:39
Rex and Lav pod: Some big names already bowed out at Masters
35:11
Rex and Lav pod: Who wins the 90th Masters Tournament?
05:22
Scheffler and newborn have arrived at Augusta; his game, too?
22:01
Rex and Lav podcast: Fallout from Tiger’s Tuesday news
09:31
Rex and Lav: Tiger’s arrest elicits empathy and scorn
Latest Clips
08:47
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round
05:10
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Final Round
09:14
Korda on winning second Chevron Championship: ‘I just really locked in’
04:19
Fitzpatrick brothers celebrate Zurich Classic win with emotional hug on 18
16
Korda celebrates Chevron victory with cannonball leap
09:56
Highlights: Grass League - 2026 Grass Clippings Open
03:02
Fitzpatrick brothers talk record-setting performance at Zurich
01:24
Moving Day: Fitzpatrick brothers set Zurich records
02:36
Tavatanakit’s gutsy play gives her a shot at second Chevron title
10:13
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
11:16
LPGA highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 3
02:19
Roussin-Bouchard overcomes early nerves with early birdies at Chevron
29
How did that not go in? Roussin-Bouchard can’t believe it!
27
Mark it a ‘1' for the team: Bauchou makes ace at Zurich
07:49
Recreating O’Keefe’s stellar second-round chip on No. 13 at Chevron
03:39
Players react to Furyk returning as 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain
05:48
The Korda show: World No. 2 continues to dominate Chevron field
01:58
Tavatanakit on second round at Chevron: ‘I grinded pretty well’
10:01
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
02:08
Fitzpatrick brothers on Zurich foursomes 65: “We both hit it well, tee to green”
01:36
Hoey on Lipsky’s birdie to make Zurich cut: ‘I just said, he’s going to make it and he did it’
03:02
Korda after shooting 65 again to lead Chevron field: ‘Happy with my day’
05:11
Stacy Lewis makes one final career putt at Chevron
08:31
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 1
06:35
Recreating Tavatanakit’s 60-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Chevron
04:44
Texas amateur O’Keefe turning heads at Chevron
07:55
Breaking down Korda’s Chevron performance: ‘This is the leaderboard we wanted’
02:55
Korda highlights: 65 was a little harder than it looked
09:46
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
04:47
Inside Season 3 of the Grass League, with CEO Hoselton
Close Ad