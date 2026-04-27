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Doral event a sign of the times? Rex and Lav discuss

April 27, 2026 08:39 AM
Five of the top 15 players in the world ranking are skipping this week's signature event. Is this a bad sign? Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss in the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav."

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