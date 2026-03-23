Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Is match play a needed changeup for LIV, PGA Tour?

March 23, 2026 09:00 AM
Would match play be a good changeup early in the season for LIV Golf and the PGA Tour? Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard debate in this edition of the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav."

Related Videos

THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Final Round
04:35
How Players champ Young compares to world No. 1 Scheffler
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Round Three
22:32
2026 Players Championship Saturday: Is a collapse or coronation coming?
GOLF: MAR 12 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
19:36
2026 Players Championship Thursday: Rory, Collin, Rex all playing hurt
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
06:04
Praising Lowry for facing media after Cognizant collapse

Latest Clips

Valspar Championship 2026 - Round One
02:43
Whoop: Thomas’ heart rate playing the Copperhead course
GOLF: MAR 22 LPGA Fortinet Founders Cup
07:50
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, final round
Cologuard Classic 2026 - Final Round
01:50
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Cologuard Classic, final round
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
01:58
‘Nothing wanted to go in': Brandt Snedeker reflects on final round woes at Valspar
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
01:57
Could Fitzpatrick ascend to No. 3 in world rankings?
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
10:01
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, final round
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
01:01
Snedeker saves par after visit to hospitality area at Valspar
Fortinet Founders Cup 2026 - Round Three
09:03
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 3
Cologuard Classic 2026 - Round Two
01:32
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Cologuard Classic, Round 2
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Three
01:05
Brooks Koepka on 15th hole incident at Valspar: It shouldn’t have happened
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Three
08:41
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Two
04:54
Can Im go wire-to-wire at the Valspar Championship?
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Three
01:12
Moving Day: Snedeker gets closer to 10th Tour title
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Three
01:05
Snedeker in contention after third round at Valspar
Fortinet Founders Cup 2026 - Round Two
09:53
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 2
smile for web.png
02:09
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 Valspar Championship
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Two
04:57
Koepka, Woodland in contention after Round 2 at Valspar
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Two
09:16
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 2
2026_Valspar_Championship_-_Matt_Wallace_Friday_Flash_Interview_HLS_Video_m88669_thumb_4_1920x1080_259717189722.jpg
05:08
Wallace explains penalty he called on himself at Valspar
Fortinet Founders Cup 2026 - Round One
59
Zhang on going pro and finishing degree: ‘I did it’
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Two
01:36
Fitzpatrick dissects changes to his golf swing
LIV Golf Riyadh - Day One
05:08
What is Rahm’s future with DP World Tour after dropping appeal?
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round One
01:51
Michael Kim takes fans for ‘inside the rope experience’ at Valspar
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round One
02:44
Why is Spieth so vexed by 16th hole at Copperhead?
GOLF: MAR 19 LPGA Fortinet Founders Cup
08:12
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 1
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round One
07:04
Breaking down Spieth’s first round at Valspar
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round One
02:46
Fitzpatrick’s move to improve his accuracy
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round One
09:47
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Puerto Rico Open 2026 - Round One
05:19
Snedeker pleased after putter leads to 65 at Valspar
Valspar Championship 2026 - Previews
07:50
Thomas gears up for Valspar Championship after two tiring weeks