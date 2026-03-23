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Is match play a needed changeup for LIV, PGA Tour?
March 23, 2026 09:00 AM
Would match play be a good changeup early in the season for LIV Golf and the PGA Tour? Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard debate in this edition of the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav."
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