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It's a free-for-all in Philly! Setting the final-round stage at the PGA

May 17, 2026 09:14 AM
In this "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav," Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner preview the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink.

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