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Rex and Lav pod: Green jacket up for grabs now

April 11, 2026 09:43 PM
In this "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav," Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss what went wrong with Rory McIlroy Saturday and who they think will win on Sunday.

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