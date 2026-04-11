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Rex and Lav pod: Hope for anyone else at Augusta?

April 10, 2026 10:23 PM
Rory McIlroy leads by six shots through 36 holes of the 2026 Masters. Does anyone else have a shot? In this "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav," Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in.

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