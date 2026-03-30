Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rex and Lav: Tiger's arrest elicits empathy and scorn

March 30, 2026 09:46 AM
In this week's "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav," Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in on Tiger Woods' arrest on suspicion of DUI.

Related Videos

TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 2 - LA v JUP
09:07
Did Tiger’s TGL return mean anything for a Masters start?
GOLF-LIV-RSA
05:07
Is match play a needed changeup for LIV, PGA Tour?
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Final Round
04:35
How Players champ Young compares to world No. 1 Scheffler
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Round Three
22:32
2026 Players Championship Saturday: Is a collapse or coronation coming?
GOLF: MAR 12 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
19:36
2026 Players Championship Thursday: Rory, Collin, Rex all playing hurt
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
06:04
Praising Lowry for facing media after Cognizant collapse

Latest Clips

WHOOP_HOUSTON_OPEN_thumb_4.jpg
03:18
Whoop: Heart-pounding action at the Houston Open
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Final Round
07:35
Woodland explains emotions, dealing with Friday incident
GOLF: MAR 29 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
05:01
Woodland’s timeline: U.S. Open win to surgery to recovery and victory
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2026 - Final Round
07:45
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Final round
Hoag Classic - Round Three
01:25
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Hoag Classic, final round
Club Car Championship At The Landings Golf & Athletic Club 2026 - Final Round
01:44
Korn Ferry Tour highlights 2026: Club Car Championship, final round
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Final Round
09:58
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Final round
GOLF: MAR 29 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
01:27
‘Gary! Gary! Gary!’ Woodland celebrates emotional win at Houston Open
GOLF: MAR 28 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
01:35
Knapp nearly sets new course and tournament record in Houston
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Final Round
01:28
Scott and Lowry record final-round holes-in-one
Hero Indian Open 2026 - Day Four
05:30
DPWT Highlights 2026: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2026 - Round Three
08:20
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 3
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Three
07:33
Woodland focused on present: ‘I gotta take care of myself right now’
GOLF: MAR 28 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
08:04
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 3
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Three
01:17
Moving Day: Woodland leads Houston Open into final round
mw lee bunker 16x9.jpg
01:12
Min Woo Lee dazzles with one-knee chip at Texas Children’s
Hero Indian Open 2026 - Day Three
01:56
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Hero Indian Open, Round 3
Legendary Golfer Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI after Rollover Crash
07:41
What comes next for Tiger Woods after being released from Florida jail?
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2026 - Round Two
08:17
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 2
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2026 - Round Two
02:17
Nelly Korda leads Ford Championship after 36 holes
Hero World Challenge 2025 - Previews
06:29
Chamblee on Woods: ‘You have to wait for the facts to play out’
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Two
09:06
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2
TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 1 - JUP v LA
03:21
Hoggard: The next steps in Tiger’s legal process
TGL presented by SoFi: BAY v JUP
07:44
Rolfing, Hoggard reaction to Tiger’s arrest on suspicion of DUI
Tiger Woods rollover crash scene Jupiter Island.png
07:50
Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Florida
TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 2 - LA v JUP
45
Breaking news: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash
GOLF: MAR 27 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
04:13
Woodland leads Houston Open after finishing with three straight birdies
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Two
04:06
Lee on defending title: ‘A lot of birdies needed’
GOLF: MAR 27 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
04:06
Koepka struggles ahead of cut at Houston Open
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2026 - Round One
08:16
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 1