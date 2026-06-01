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What to make of Bryson using AI to fix his swing?
June 1, 2026 08:45 AM
Bryson DeChambeau's journey to fix whatever ails his swing has reached the AI stage. Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss in this edition of the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav."
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