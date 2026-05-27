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Winners and losers from revamped Florida swing
May 27, 2026 03:03 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dive into the 2027 PGA Tour schedule changes for the Florida swing in this edition of the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav."
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