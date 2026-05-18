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Rai said winning PGA Championship his way was 'very, very rewarding'

May 18, 2026 01:58 PM
Todd Lewis sat down with Aaron Rai after he won the 2026 PGA Championship and talked about his upbringing, how he got to this point in his career and what the future will hold.

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