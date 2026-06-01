Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clark earns No. 1 spot in Aon Swing 5, Smalley tops Aon Next 10

June 1, 2026 06:20 PM
The race to qualify for Signature Events continues to heat up, and Golf Today takes a deep dive into the latest Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 standings.

Related Videos

Kroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&G 2026 - Round Two
07:05
Beth Ann Nichols Reports Live From Riviera Ahead of the U.S. Women’s Open
Kroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&G 2026 - Final Round
05:00
Thitikul not changing preparation for U.S. Women’s Open as she eyes first major win
1779919605120004.jpg
08:03
Redman reflects on two Korn Ferry wins this season after time off
2026 U.S. Junior Amateur - Day Two
09:59
USGA launches ‘Rules AI’ pilot to provide wider access to regulations and expertise
1779912913444504.jpg
07:40
Thomas: Driver better now than it was last year
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
04:15
Don’t mess with Texas: Farah O’Keefe wins 2026 Annika Award
2026 PGA Championship - Final Round
03:20
PGA Tour players react to potential two-tier tournament system and requirements
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 - Round Three
03:14
Should elite PGA Tour players be required to play only Tier 1 events?
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 - Final Round
03:14
Can Wyndham Clark win back fans after Byron Nelson win?
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 - Round One
03:12
Koepka cruises to bogey-free 63 at Byron Nelson
Aaron Rai-17th-hole-putt-Aronimink.jpg
07:58
Trust the pace: Aaron Rai on how he sank 68-foot putt to seal PGA Championship
2026 PGA Championship - Round Three
01:36
‘Worst golf he’s played in five years': Chamblee on Scheffler
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 - Previews
01:22
Scheffler: TPC Craig Ranch more challenging after course renovations
Kroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&G 2026 - Final Round
03:41
Every week is a new week in golf: Lottie Woad
GOLF: MAY 15 PGA PGA Championship
04:17
DeChambeau will bounce back from recent major slump: Ryan
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Final Round
04:21
Players getting a feel for TPC Craig Ranch renovations ahead of Byron Nelson
Screenshot 2026-05-19 142615.png
06:55
Twins Matt and Alex Herrmann advance to U.S. Open final qualifying
2025 U.S. OPEN - Round Three
09:06
U.S. Open final qualifying for Shinnecock is underway
2026 PGA Championship - Final Round
08:32
Rai said winning PGA Championship his way was ‘very, very rewarding’
2026 PGA Championship - Final Round
02:23
Diaz on pin position gripes at PGA: ‘I don’t think Scottie Scheffler was wrong’
2026 PGA Championship - Final Round
03:24
Rai’s authentic approach to the game: ‘So distinctly different’
Truist Championship 2026 - Round Two
09:50
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Truist Championship, Round 2
The Masters - Round Two
07:07
DeChambeau’s future after LIV Golf: ‘The Tour can go on without him’
Truist Championship 2026 - Previews
03:16
McIlroy: Ryder Cup team is a lot better with Rahm on it
LIV Golf Riyadh - Day Three
14:20
Rahm: ‘I don’t see many ways out’ of LIV contract
The Masters - Previews
12:42
Shinnecock, purses, the golf ball! Whan talks it all
Hero World Challenge 2025 - Round Two
03:22
What’s it like being a U.S. Open champ? Spaun explains
McLaren Golf Launch Event
02:19
‘You can do it, Mommy': Daughter motivates Wie West
oneil_virginia_screenshot.jpg
03:21
LIV CEO O’Neil asked about future purses, player motivation
Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba 2026 - Final Round
06:42
Nelly Korda’s dominance: ‘It’s never been harder to do what she’s doing’

Latest Clips

2025 PGA Championship - Round One
03:45
Need more Scheffler vs. McIlroy outside of majors?
2026 PGA Championship - Round Two
04:07
What to make of Bryson using AI to fix his swing?
Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 - Final Round
03:49
Cole on double bogey on No. 9: ‘Wasn’t part of my plan’
1780267389351425.jpg
11:17
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, final round
Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 - Final Round
04:19
‘Run through the finish line': Henley’s late birdie spree leads to win at Colonial
ShopRite LPGA Powered By Wakefern 2026 - Final Round
06:38
LPGA highlights 2026: ShopRite LPGA Classic, final round
NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
01:17
Louisiana’s Potgieter goes 93 holes without a bogey
Austrian Alpine Open Presented By Kitzbühel Tirol 2026 - Day Four
03:49
DP World Tour highlights: 2026 Austrian Alpine Open, final round
Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 - Round Three
08:14
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round
Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 - Round Three
01:28
Penske Moving Day: Cole vaults to the top at Colonial after 63
ShopRite LPGA Powered By Wakefern 2026 - Round One
07:57
LPGA highlights 2026: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
GOLF: MAY 30 PGA Charles Schwab Challenge
02:12
Spaun, in contention at Colonial, discusses latest injury to ankle
Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 - Round Three
01:54
Gerard birdies last two holes to get into final grouping at Colonial
Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 - Round Three
01:44
Meissner pleased with second straight 67 at Colonial
Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 - Round Three
03:54
Cole cards 7-under 63, takes lead at Colonial
Austrian Alpine Open Presented By Kitzbühel Tirol 2026 - Day Three
02:24
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Austrian Alpine Open, Round 3
16x9_thumb_4.jpg
49
Battle of the Cowboys: Top shots from the 2018 national champs
OKST_TOP5_SHOTS_2025_16x9_thumb_4.jpg
49
Battle of the Cowboys: Top shots from the 2025 national champs
Austrian Alpine Open Presented By Kitzbühel Tirol 2026 - Day Two
01:35
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Austrian Alpine Open, Round 2
Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 - Round Two
02:43
Bhatia: Probably hit 300 drivers over the last week
1780095696103002.jpg
10:10
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
Brandt-Snedeker-AJ-Ewart-split.jpg
49
Ace(s) alert: Snedeker, Ewart light up the 16th
Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 - Round Two
03:09
Where Spaun is finding success at Colonial this week
ShopRite LPGA Powered By Wakefern 2026 - Round One
08:14
LPGA highlights 2026: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 1
1780010993601100.jpg
06:21
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 - Round One
02:43
Griffin on Colonial course: ‘It’s going to reward someone that’s on their A-game”
Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 - Round One
02:21
Gerard on opening-round 64 at Charles Schwab: ‘Makes lunch taste a little better’
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
03:42
This Stanford team the greatest in NCAA women’s golf history?
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
08:40
Meet the national champs: Stanford players, coach talk title season
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
02:05
Stanford coach on fourth national title: ‘It’s actually kind of unthinkable’