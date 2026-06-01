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Clark earns No. 1 spot in Aon Swing 5, Smalley tops Aon Next 10
June 1, 2026 06:20 PM
The race to qualify for Signature Events continues to heat up, and Golf Today takes a deep dive into the latest Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 standings.
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