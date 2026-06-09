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Can Nelly transcend golf? Is winning enough?
June 9, 2026 02:05 PM
Golf fans know her by one name. But how big can she be outside the game? Beth Ann Nichols and Grant Boone join "Golf Today" to discuss.
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