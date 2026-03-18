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Let's ask again: Tiger, ready to return at the Masters?
March 18, 2026 01:31 PM
Tiger Woods still hasn't played competitively in nearly two years, but he has suggested a Masters return is possible. He was asked where things stand after Tuesday night's TGL match.
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