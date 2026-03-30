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Lt. Col. Rooney on Woodland's courage and faith

March 30, 2026 02:53 PM
Folds of Honor founder, Lt Col Dan Rooney joins Golf Today to discuss his friendship with Gary Woodland, his struggles with PTSD, and his comeback.

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