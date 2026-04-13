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McIlroy reflects on second Masters win: 'I want to stay on this journey'

April 13, 2026 05:33 PM
Rory McIlroy spoke to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis after winning his second Masters and reflected on the journey to secure back-to-back green jackets.

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