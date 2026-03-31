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Players to watch at the Augusta National Women's Amateur

March 31, 2026 03:10 PM
Golf Channel's Paige Mackenzie previewed the Augusta National Women's Amateur and discussed why she's watching Kiara Romero and Eila Galitsky this week.

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