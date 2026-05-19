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U.S. Open final qualifying is underway

May 19, 2026 01:38 PM
U.S. Open final qualifying is underway for the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Qualifying ranges from May 18 to June 8 for the major championship.

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