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How the Augusta National Women's Amateur took off

April 1, 2025 12:57 PM
Steve Burkowski reports from Georgia on Rianne Malixi's back injury before explaining how the Augusta National Women's Amateur grew in stature and naming a couple players to watch this weekend.

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