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Inside Augusta National Women's Amateur standings

April 4, 2025 02:30 PM
The Live From crew unpacks the leaderboard ahead of the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, including what to expect from Megha Ganne and Lottie Woad moving forward.

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