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LET Highlights: 2026 Amundi German Masters, Round 1

May 14, 2026 03:25 PM
Watch opening-round highlights from the 2026 Amundi German Masters on the Ladies European Tour.

Latest Clips

2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
09:06
What is the identity of the PGA Championship?
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
07:16
Around the tree to 5 feet: Smylie hits perfect approach at Aronimink’s 18th
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
13:33
U.S. Ryder Cup team has strong foundation: Furyk
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
10:22
‘This is the ball that does the best for me': Young
2026 PGA Championship Previews - Aronimink Golf Club
07:12
Aronimink’s front 9: Hanse, who helped restore course, takes drone tour
2026 PGA Championship Previews - Aronimink Golf Club
06:27
Aronimink’s back 9: Drone tour with co-restorer Hanse
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
06:50
To tree or not to tree: Hanse responds to McIlroy, Rahm
GOLF: MAY 08 PGA Truist Championship
02:55
Young using ball that likely would conform to rollback: Hoggard
2026 PGA Championship Previews - Aronimink Golf Club
08:25
Smylie showcases ‘diabolical’ green at Aronimink’s par-4 11th hole
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
04:24
Toe aside, McIlroy better off entering this PGA after a Masters win
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02:37
Scheffler ‘miles ahead’ of McIlroy? Chamblee and McGinley debate
GOLF: MAY 12 PGA PGA Championship
19:15
Scheffler jokes about runner-up finishes, ready for another major ‘W’
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
01:03
What impact will toe injury have on Rory at Aronimink?
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
01:03
‘I don’t want to jinx it': Did Schauffele find something ahead of PGA?
gp_cobbs.jpg
11:58
Inside the Cobbs Creek restoration and TGR Learning Lab
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
19:30
Why Aronimink reminds Rory of ’23 PGA Championship at Oak Hill
GOLF: MAY 08 PGA Truist Championship
01:53
McIlroy on Aronimink: ‘Bash driver’ and figure it out
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Three
14:32
Brothers Fitzpatrick seek more success outside ‘City of Brotherly Love’
LIV Golf Virginia - Day Four
13:10
Dissecting LIV Golf’s future: ‘It’s impossible that it would survive in its current form’
GOLF: MAY 10 LPGA Mizuho Americas Open
01:08
Callaway Speed Run: Thitikul defends Mizuho with precision
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
03:17
Lowry on Aronimink course: ‘It’s proper Northeast golf’
LIV Golf Virginia - Day Four
07:23
McIlroy calls out DeChambeau without mentioning his name
Truist Championship 2026 - Round Three
05:09
PGA’s Aronimink ‘absolutely perfect’ for McIlroy
Truist Championship 2026 - Final Round
05:43
Fitzpatrick on Truist fourth-place finish: ‘Super proud of myself’
ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 - Final Round
07:29
Snedeker celebrates first Tour win since 2018 at Myrtle Beach Classic
Insperity Invitational 2026 - Final Round
01:39
PGA Tour Champions Highlights: 2026 Insperity Invitational, final round
Truist Championship 2026 - Final Round
02:03
McIlroy on toe blister’s impact on Truist play: ‘I wish that was an excuse, but absolutely not’
Truist Championship 2026 - Final Round
02:26
Reitan after first PGA win at Truist: ‘It’s going to be a very, very fun year’
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12:24
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Truist Championship, Final Round
GOLF: MAY 10 LPGA Mizuho Americas Open
04:42
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round