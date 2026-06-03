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SCORES
NCAA DI Men’s Champs.: Match Play Final
U.S. Women’s Open
Memorial Tournament
KLM Open
BMW Charity Pro-Am
SCHEDULES
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN
NEWS
VIDEOS
WATCH
Golf Channel LIVE
Golf Channel Schedule
Tournaments and Streams
PODCASTS
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
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Golf PB Test 2 - 6/3
Burnley go on the road to Craven Cottage to square off against Fulham in a Matchweek 31 battle.
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