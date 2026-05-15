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Seventh career ace moves Jodi Ewart Shadoff to one shy of LPGA record

May 15, 2026 04:27 PM
Jodi Ewart Shadoff added another unforgettable moment to her LPGA career with her seventh career hole-in-one, moving just one ace shy of the all-time LPGA Tour record.
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