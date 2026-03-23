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LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, final round

March 22, 2026 11:11 PM
Hyo Joo Kim went wire to wire to win the Fortinet Founders Cup, and held off Nelly Korda's final round charge at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. Here's the best from a Sunday afternoon from Menlo Park.
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