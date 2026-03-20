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LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 1

March 20, 2026 10:10 AM
Extended highlights from the opening round of the LPGA's Fortinet Founders Cup at Sharon Height Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park, California, featuring Nelly Korda and more.
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