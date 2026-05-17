LPGA Highlights: 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
Check out third-round highlights from the LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship.
Up Next
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the LPGA's 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Seventh career ace moves Jodi Ewart Shadoff to one shy of LPGA record
Seventh career ace moves Jodi Ewart Shadoff to one shy of LPGA record
Jodi Ewart Shadoff added another unforgettable moment to her LPGA career with her seventh career hole-in-one, moving just one ace shy of the all-time LPGA Tour record.
LPGA highlights 2026: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
LPGA highlights 2026: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
Watch the best moments from the first round of the LPGA's 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Callaway Speed Run: Thitikul defends Mizuho with precision
Callaway Speed Run: Thitikul defends Mizuho with precision
Jeeno Thitikul successfully defended her title at the Mizuho Americas Open. In this Callaway Speed Run, it's easy to see why.
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round
The final Round of the Mizuho Americas Open in West Caldwell, New Jersey made for an exciting Sunday at Mountain Ridge Golf Course, check out some of the best highlights.
LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
Jeeno Thitikul holds a two-shot lead at the Mizuho Americas Open after a steady performance in the third round.
LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
Jennifer Kupcho's 3-under 69 during Friday's second round at Mountain Ridge vaulted her into a share of the lead with Jeeno Thitikul.
Ko OK with tough 75, loving hair claw collection at Mizuho
Ko OK with tough 75, loving hair claw collection at Mizuho
Lydia Ko shot 75 Friday at the Mizuho Americas Open. Given the conditions, she wasn't unhappy. She was very happy, however, to discuss her growing hair claw collection.
Trying less helping Thitikul at Mizuho Americas Open
Trying less helping Thitikul at Mizuho Americas Open
Jeeno Thitikul's coach said she needs to try less. That attitude is working for her after an opening 67 at the Mizuho Americas Open.
LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 1
LPGA highlights 2026: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 1
Andrea Lee leads Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko by a shot at Mountain Ridge Golf Course. Michelle Wie West, competing for the first time since 2023, made some highlights in her back nine after a slow start.