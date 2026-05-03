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Nelly Korda wins 2026 Riviera Maya Open

May 3, 2026 03:40 PM
Nelly Korda won her third LPGA tournament of the year on Sunday at the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba by four strokes.
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