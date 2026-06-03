Should the LPGA consider Sunday-through-Wednesday events?
While the PGA Tour is trying to avoid going up against the NFL, should the LPGA consider avoiding the PGA Tour, at times? Grant Boone joins the "Live From" desk to discuss.
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Drone flyover: Riviera Country Club’s front nine
Drone flyover: Riviera Country Club's front nine
Take a look at Riviera Country Club's front nine with this drone flyover on "Live From the U.S. Women's Open."
How will the women play Riviera’s 10th? Reid highlights options
How will the women play Riviera's 10th? Reid highlights options
The par-4 10th at Riviera Country Club is one of the most famous risk-reward holes in the world. Mel Reid shows how the women can tackle it at the U.S. Women's Open.
Rhodes’ road leads rookie to first U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera
Rhodes' road leads rookie to first U.S. Women's Open at Riviera
Mimi Rhodes, last year's LET rookie of the year, has been around the world playing golf. And now, she's competing in her first U.S. Women's Open. Marisa Marcellino catches up with the 24-year-old Englishman to discuss her path and goals.
Stark on mental health journey after winning U.S. Women’s Open
Stark on mental health journey after winning U.S. Women's Open
Maja Stark joined the "Live From" desk Tuesday at Riviera and discussed her motivation after winning last year's U.S. Women's Open, and how she is "more excited than ever."
Wie West’s advice for Korda, thoughts on LPGA’s future
Wie West's advice for Korda, thoughts on LPGA's future
Michelle Wie West, playing in her final U.S. Women's Open, joined the "Live From" desk at Riviera. She discussed what it's like being the face of the tour, and what the tour faces.
Reid, Wie West show how to play Riviera’s ‘infamous’ par-3 sixth
Reid, Wie West show how to play Riviera's 'infamous' par-3 sixth
The par-3 sixth at Riviera Country Club had a bunker in the middle of the green. Mel Reid and Michelle Wie West show how to tackle the "infamous" hole at the U.S. Women's Open.
How big would Korda winning first USWO at Riviera be?
How big would Korda winning first USWO at Riviera be?
Nelly Korda wants to win the U.S. Women's Open more than any event. If she gets it done at Riviera Country Club, would it be as big for the women's game as it would be for her, personally?
LPGA highlights 2026: ShopRite LPGA Classic, final round
LPGA highlights 2026: ShopRite LPGA Classic, final round
Check out the best highlights from the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
LPGA highlights 2026: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
LPGA highlights 2026: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
Soo Bin Joo emerged as the leader at the ShopRite LPGA Classic after a strong second round at Bay Course on Saturday. She leads by four strokes over five players, including both Iwai sisters.