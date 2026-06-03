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Should the LPGA consider Sunday-through-Wednesday events?

June 3, 2026 04:27 PM
While the PGA Tour is trying to avoid going up against the NFL, should the LPGA consider avoiding the PGA Tour, at times? Grant Boone joins the "Live From" desk to discuss.
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