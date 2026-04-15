Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NCAA golf highlights 2026: Western Intercollegiate, Round 2

April 15, 2026 10:45 AM
Extended second-round highlights of the Western Intercollegiate at Pasatiempo Golf Club.

Related Videos

WEST-22.jpg
09:06
NCAA golf highlights 2026: Western Intercollegiate, Round 1
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Three
04:54
Highlights: 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, final round
1775309878311251.jpg
12:18
Nancy Lopez on Augusta: ‘I would’ve given my left arm to be able to play an event like this’
Maria Jose Marin.jpg
03:51
Fassi’s advice for Marin entering Augusta National finale
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
07:32
Marin details improved course management and putting ahead of Augusta final
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
06:02
Talley on Augusta lead: ‘I just play better on really nice courses’
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
04:51
Breaking down Talley’s leading play at Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
08:44
Highlights: 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
02:18
Last year’s runner-up, Talley leads entering Augusta finale
talley-augusta-18-hole
03:42
Talley not scared of the ‘big moment’ at Augusta: Pressel
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
01:30
Making fifth Augusta start, Ortengren comfortable in final pairing
GOLF: AUG 29 LPGA FM Global Championship
04:29
Rudisill excited for Augusta experience as a player, not patron

Latest Clips

2026 Masters Tournament Final Round
02:14
McGinley: For Rory, it’s all about legacy at the point
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
08:44
Wie West to play Mizuho Americas ahead of U.S. Women’s Open return
Thumbnail
01:04
Faldo on whether McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time
RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round
03:48
RBC Heritage can seem like ‘therapy’ after Masters week
The Masters - Final Round
05:58
Consequences of Garcia’s conduct at Masters: ‘Behavior matters’
The Masters - Final Round
05:01
McIlroy’s putting coach Faxon breaks down Masters performance
rory_tlew.jpg
07:58
McIlroy reflects on second Masters win: ‘I want to stay on this journey’
The Masters - Final Round
04:24
Masters recap: More history, more memories, more McIlroy
The Masters - Final Round
26:40
‘Nature of what’s at stake': McIlroy on why Masters creates turbulence
The Masters - Final Round
03:13
It’s a New Work Day: Young reflects on final round and T-3 finish
The Masters - Final Round
01:22
Drive with Precision: Breaking down McIlroy’s tee shots on No. 13 at the Masters
scottie-scheffler-final-round-2026-Masters.jpg
04:07
Scheffler: Wasn’t able to take advantage of Augusta early in the week
The Masters - Final Round
02:04
Rose after Masters loss: ‘There’s a lot of runway ahead’
The Masters - Final Round
01:17
McIlroy assumes role at ‘head of the table’ without Tiger and Phil at the Masters
cameron-young-18th-hole-augusta.jpg
02:34
Moving Day: Young jumps six spots to take Masters co-lead
The Masters - Par Three Contest
22:54
Rex and Lav pod: Green jacket up for grabs now
The Masters - Round Three
03:30
Contenders after round 3 sound off on their chances to win the Masters
The Masters - Round Three
01:17
Drive with Precision: Young climbs the leaderboard with fairway accuracy
The Masters - Round Three
04:27
Young: Best prep for Augusta was Sunday win at Players
The Masters - Round Three
02:59
McIlroy’s like a movie: What kind of drama will Sunday bring?
The Masters - Round Three
47
It’s a New Work Day: Reed masters fairways at Augusta
The Masters - Round Three
07:09
McIlroy after Masters third round: ‘I didn’t quite have it today’
Golf_Channel_Podcast_w__Rex_and_Lav_LIVE_from_The_Masters___Golf_Channel_thumb_4.jpg
21:31
Rex and Lav pod: Hope for anyone else at Augusta?
The Masters - Round Two
20:11
Up six, McIlroy knows the pitfalls of Augusta National: Full press conference
The Masters - Round Two
01:08
Drive with Precision: McIlroy birdies No. 18 to finish second round at the Masters
The Masters - Round Two
02:44
McGinley: McIlroy ‘has found his spiritual home’ at Augusta National
Tommy Fleetwood
02:06
It’s a New Work Day: Fleetwood ascends at Masters with pair of eagles
The Masters - Round One
01:04
Drive with Precision: Seventh hole holds field to just two birdies in opening round
The Masters - Round One
02:44
It’s a New Work Day: Fleetwood, Lowry in early Masters contention
The Masters - Round One
21:39
Rex and Lav pod: Some big names already bowed out at Masters