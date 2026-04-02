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Last year's runner-up, Talley leads entering Augusta finale

April 2, 2026 05:11 PM
Asterisk Talley finished runner-up a year ago at Augusta National. She's now the 36-hole leader at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

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