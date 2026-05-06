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NCAA Golf Highlights: 2026 PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Round 2
May 5, 2026 10:51 PM
Watch the second round highlights from the 2026 PGA Works Collegiate Championship in West Palm Beach, FL.
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