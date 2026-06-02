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NCAA men's highlights 2026: Individual final round

June 2, 2026 12:54 AM
Highlights from the final round of stroke play to determine an individual national champion in the NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships at La Costa Resort and Spa.

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