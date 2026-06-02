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NCAA men's highlights 2026: Teams qualify for match play
June 2, 2026 12:58 AM
Highlights from the final round of stroke play in the 2026 NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships at La Costa Resort and Spa, where eight teams qualified for match play.
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