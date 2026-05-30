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Battle of the Cowboys: Top shots from the 2018 national champs

May 30, 2026 12:26 PM
The 2018 and 2025 Oklahoma State national championship teams squared off in the Battle of the Cowboys. See the top shots from the '18 squad.

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