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Breaking news: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash
March 27, 2026 04:05 PM
Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash Friday in Jupiter Island, Florida, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed. His condition was not immediately clear.
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