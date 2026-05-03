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PGA Tour Champions 2026 Highlights: Regions Tradition, Round 3

May 2, 2026 09:00 PM
Highlights from the third round of play from the PGA Tour Champions' Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf &amp; Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.

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