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PGA Tour Champions 2026 Highlights: Regions Tradition, Round 3
May 2, 2026 09:00 PM
Highlights from the third round of play from the PGA Tour Champions' Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.
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