Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
Cadillac Championship
Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba
Regions Tradition
Turkish Airlines Open
PGA Professional Championship
MCB Ladies Classic - Mauritius
GS Caltex Meakyung Open
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
Scores
Cadillac Championship
Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba
Regions Tradition
Turkish Airlines Open
PGA Professional Championship
MCB Ladies Classic - Mauritius
GS Caltex Meakyung Open
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Regions Tradition, Round 1
April 30, 2026 08:47 PM
Stewart Cink, fresh off his win at the Senior PGA Championship, sits tied with Alex Čejka atop the leaderboard after the first round at Greystone's Founders Course.
Related Videos
04:32
PGA of America highlights: 2026 Senior PGA Championship, Round 3
03:18
Langer, 68, shoots 66 to share lead at Senior PGA Championship
Latest Clips
02:46
PGA Tour confident purse sizes will increase: Source
10:36
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Round 1
06:53
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Round 1
03:12
‘I’m almost there': Spieth (65) feels close to finding form
02:32
‘Vintage’ Jordan Spieth on display during first round at Doral
04:40
LIV won’t look anything like it does now if it survives past 2026: Chamblee
03:18
Green doesn’t realize she made ace until caddie looks in the hole
06:46
Texas and O’Keefe headline women’s Chapel Hill region
07:41
Highlights: 2026 PGA Professional Championship, final round
59
How 2026 Tour winners Woodland, Echavarria qualified for Doral
02:43
Zero advantage to being No. 1: Nelly compares being top-ranked at golf to tennis
08:23
Scheffler talks ‘mental grind’ facing players during busiest stretch of PGA Tour schedule
07:32
Duke, UCF among tough contenders awaiting USC in NCAA regional
06:19
Can’t be too comfortable: Walker talks biggest Stanford’s biggest challenge
06:17
LIV can’t exist the way it has over last five year year: Lynch
09:11
Highlights: 2026 PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
03:50
Doral winner Scott details hazards of the ‘Blue Monster’
02:55
Alex Fitzpatrick on PGA Tour membership: ‘Still haven’t stopped smiling’
05:38
Ryan on Ryder Cup: ‘Furyk will do a better job than Tiger’ would have
01:04
Reacting to LIV Golf’s canceled June event: ‘Writing is on the wall’
03:31
Players react to Doral return at Cadillac Championship
02:50
LIV Golf reportedly postpones June tournament in Louisiana
07:43
USGA on U.S. Women’s Open: ‘The women deserve to play’ at places like Riviera
09:53
What is Nelly Korda doing to separate herself from her the field?
06:40
Doral event a sign of the times? Rex and Lav discuss
08:47
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round
05:10
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Final Round
09:14
Korda on winning second Chevron Championship: ‘I just really locked in’
04:19
Fitzpatrick brothers celebrate Zurich Classic win with emotional hug on 18
16
Korda celebrates Chevron victory with cannonball leap
Close Ad