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PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Regions Tradition, Round 1

April 30, 2026 08:47 PM
Stewart Cink, fresh off his win at the Senior PGA Championship, sits tied with Alex Čejka atop the leaderboard after the first round at Greystone's Founders Course.

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