Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A. Fitzpatrick's prize for being winning caddie at the 2013 U.S. Amateur

May 1, 2026 09:26 PM
Alex Fitzpatrick joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" presented by Michelob Ultra Friday at Doral to talk about being on the bag for his victorious brother, Matt, in the 2013 U.S. Amateur.
Up Next
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round Two
11:20
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Cadillac Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
yep.jpg
2:34
Best of ‘Happy Hour with Smylie’ at the 2026 Cadillac Championship
Now Playing
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round Two
4:42
Watching Scottie and Cam, with Rickie during ‘Happy Hour with Smylie’
Now Playing
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round Two
7:30
Spieth on putting problems: ‘It’s days like today where it really matters’
Now Playing
1777590123452054.jpg
10:36
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round One
3:12
‘I’m almost there': Spieth (65) feels close to finding form
Now Playing
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round One
2:32
‘Vintage’ Jordan Spieth on display during first round at Doral
Now Playing
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
2:55
Alex Fitzpatrick on PGA Tour membership: ‘Still haven’t stopped smiling’
Now Playing
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Final Round
8:47
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round
Now Playing
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Final Round
4:19
Fitzpatrick brothers celebrate Zurich Classic win with emotional hug on 18
Now Playing

Related Videos

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Three
10:13
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round One
27
Mark it a ‘1' for the team: Bauchou makes ace at Zurich
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Two
01:36
Hoey on Lipsky’s birdie to make Zurich cut: ‘I just said, he’s going to make it and he did it’
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round One
09:46
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
01:17
Penske Performance: How Fitzpatrick won No. 2 at RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
07:36
Fitzpatrick beats Scheffler, handles partisan crowd at RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
01:06
Woodland holes out for an incredible walk-off eagle at RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
04:56
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Final round
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Three
12:58
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 3
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Three
02:15
Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start, leads Scheffler at Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
08:09
Fitzpatrick leads after highlight-reel second round at RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
01:54
Hovland discusses improvements to his game after tough season start
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
09:43
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
16
Theegala holes out for second eagle at RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
33
Fitzpatrick converts bounce off tree into a birdie
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round One
06:44
Scheffler overcomes shocking start to shoot 68 at RBC Heritage
1776376923234024.jpg
01:00
Coach talk pays off as Fitzpatrick shoots 65 at RBC with 20 putts
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round One
09:52
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 1
1776364704712402.jpg
02:52
Åberg (63) where he wants to be — in regular contention
1776363083833532.jpg
22
Scheffler’s opening tee shot goes OB at RBC Heritage
Thumbnail
01:04
Faldo on whether McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time
RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round
03:48
RBC Heritage can seem like ‘therapy’ after Masters week
The Masters - Final Round
26:40
‘Nature of what’s at stake': McIlroy on why Masters creates turbulence
The Masters - Final Round
03:13
It’s a New Work Day: Young reflects on final round and T-3 finish
The Masters - Final Round
01:22
Drive with Precision: Breaking down McIlroy’s tee shots on No. 13 at the Masters
scottie-scheffler-final-round-2026-Masters.jpg
04:07
Scheffler: Wasn’t able to take advantage of Augusta early in the week
The Masters - Final Round
02:04
Rose after Masters loss: ‘There’s a lot of runway ahead’
The Masters - Final Round
01:17
McIlroy assumes role at ‘head of the table’ without Tiger and Phil at the Masters
cameron-young-18th-hole-augusta.jpg
02:34
Moving Day: Young jumps six spots to take Masters co-lead
The Masters - Round Three
03:30
Contenders after round 3 sound off on their chances to win the Masters

Latest Clips

1777679106320441.jpg
02:41
Korda’s 2026 season dominance: ‘The best she’s ever been’
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round Two
01:51
Young attributes Cadillac lead to consistent putting
scheffler-spieth-si-woo-split
06:04
‘It’s a beast:' Si Woo dishes on Doral’s Blue Monster, friendship with Scottie
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round One
05:57
Scheffler’s response to LIV question was justified: Chamblee
Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba 2026 - Round One
07:53
LPGA highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Round 2
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Final Round
02:46
PGA Tour confident purse sizes will increase: Source
Regions Tradition 2026 - Round One
01:12
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Regions Tradition, Round 1
Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba 2026 - Round One
06:53
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Round 1
LIV Adelaide: Day 1
04:40
LIV won’t look anything like it does now if it survives past 2026: Chamblee
Melanie Green Hole-in-One.jpg
03:18
Green doesn’t realize she made ace until caddie looks in the hole
R&A The Women's Amateur Championship - Day Two
06:46
Texas and O’Keefe headline women’s Chapel Hill region
2026 PGA Professional Championship - Final Round
07:41
Highlights: 2026 PGA Professional Championship, final round
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
59
How 2026 Tour winners Woodland, Echavarria qualified for Doral
GOLF: APR 26 LPGA The Chevron Championship
02:43
Zero advantage to being No. 1: Nelly compares being top-ranked at golf to tennis
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
08:23
Scheffler talks ‘mental grind’ facing players during busiest stretch of PGA Tour schedule
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
07:32
Duke, UCF among tough contenders awaiting USC in NCAA regional
Stanford Intercollegiate Golf Tournament v Golf W
06:19
Can’t be too comfortable: Walker talks biggest Stanford’s biggest challenge
LIV Golf Invitational - Bangkok - Pro-am
06:17
LIV can’t exist the way it has over last five year year: Lynch
2026 PGA Professional Championship - Round Three
09:11
Highlights: 2026 PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
03:50
Doral winner Scott details hazards of the ‘Blue Monster’
37th Ryder Cup Matches, Day Three
05:38
Ryan on Ryder Cup: ‘Furyk will do a better job than Tiger’ would have
GOLF: JUN 22 LIV Golf League Nashville
01:04
Reacting to LIV Golf’s canceled June event: ‘Writing is on the wall’
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
03:31
Players react to Doral return at Cadillac Championship
Liv_1920_Sign.jpg
02:50
LIV Golf reportedly postpones June tournament in Louisiana
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Final Round
07:43
USGA on U.S. Women’s Open: ‘The women deserve to play’ at places like Riviera
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round Three
09:53
What is Nelly Korda doing to separate herself from her the field?
The Masters - Round One
06:40
Doral event a sign of the times? Rex and Lav discuss
GOLF: APR 26 LPGA The Chevron Championship
05:10
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Final Round
GOLF: APR 26 LPGA The Chevron Championship
09:14
Korda on winning second Chevron Championship: ‘I just really locked in’
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Final Round
16
Korda celebrates Chevron victory with cannonball leap