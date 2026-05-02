Best of 'Happy Hour with Smylie' at the 2026 Cadillac Championship
Rickie Fowler, Alex Fitzpatrick and Si Woo Kim joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" presented by Michelob Ultra. Check out some of the best moments from Doral.
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PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Cadillac Championship, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Cadillac Championship, Round 2
Check out extended highlights from the second round of the 2026 Cadillac Championship on Friday at Doral.
A. Fitzpatrick’s prize for being winning caddie at the 2013 U.S. Amateur
A. Fitzpatrick's prize for being winning caddie at the 2013 U.S. Amateur
Alex Fitzpatrick joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" presented by Michelob Ultra Friday at Doral to talk about being on the bag for his victorious brother, Matt, in the 2013 U.S. Amateur.
Watching Scottie and Cam, with Rickie during ‘Happy Hour with Smylie’
Watching Scottie and Cam, with Rickie during 'Happy Hour with Smylie'
Rickie Fowler joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" presented by Michelob Ultra to break down his second round at the Cadillac Championship and call some action from Scottie Scheffler and Cam Young.
Spieth on putting problems: ‘It’s days like today where it really matters’
Spieth on putting problems: 'It's days like today where it really matters'
Jordan Spieth struggled with the putter Friday at Doral. He talked about his frustrations after posting a 1-under 71 in the second round.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Round 1
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cadillac Championship, Round 1
Jordan Spieth enjoyed a strong start in Doral but had to overcome a bit of a shaky back nine to finish tied for second on the opening round. He trails Cameron Young by a stroke entering Friday.
‘I’m almost there': Spieth (65) feels close to finding form
'I'm almost there': Spieth (65) feels close to finding form
The PGA Tour has returned to Doral. Is Jordan Spieth returning to 2016 form? He feels encouraged following his opening 65 at the Cadillac Championship.
‘Vintage’ Jordan Spieth on display during first round at Doral
'Vintage' Jordan Spieth on display during first round at Doral
Jordan Spieth finished with a 7-under 65 at Trump National Doral on Thursday. Here's why Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee is still buying stock in Spieth's game four years removed from his last Tour win.
Alex Fitzpatrick on PGA Tour membership: ‘Still haven’t stopped smiling’
Alex Fitzpatrick on PGA Tour membership: 'Still haven't stopped smiling'
Alex Fitzpatrick said he hasn't been able to stop smiling as the newest member on the PGA Tour, ahead of his debut at the Cadillac Championship.
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round
Watch the best shots from the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, the PGA Tour's lone team event.
Fitzpatrick brothers celebrate Zurich Classic win with emotional hug on 18
Fitzpatrick brothers celebrate Zurich Classic win with emotional hug on 18
Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick spoke to Golf Channel's Brentley Romine after winning the Zurich Classic, discussing the "grit" it took facing adversity on the back nine at TPC Louisiana.