Brown on securing PGA Tour special temporary status: 'Pretty cool feeling'
Blades Brown, 19, secured a PGA Tour special temporary status after he finished T-14 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and discussed his career options and the decision ahead of him going forward.
Up Next
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
Watch the final round of highlights from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.
Clark shoots final-round 60 for CJ Cup Byron Nelson win: ‘I knew I had to make birdies’
Clark shoots final-round 60 for CJ Cup Byron Nelson win: 'I knew I had to make birdies'
Wyndham Clark spoke to Amy Rogers after capturing the win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Clark broke down what it took to secure his first win since 2024.
Clark races past S.W. Kim and Scheffler for CJ Cup Byron Nelson title
Clark races past S.W. Kim and Scheffler for CJ Cup Byron Nelson title
Wyndham Clark shot a final-round 60 to secure his first victory since 2024 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and outlast S.W. Kim and Scottie Scheffler.
Clark wins The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, first Tour victory since 2024
Clark wins The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, first Tour victory since 2024
Wyndham Clark delivered a standout performance in the final round of the CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Watch the best shots, key moments, and clutch finishes from his round, followed by the Golf Central studio team breaking down his play and reacting to the performance.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
Scottie Scheffler, Jackson Suber and Sungjae Im were just three Tour players putting on highlights during Moving Day at TPC Craig Ranch. Si Woo Kim has a two-shot lead over Scheffler and Wyndham Clark entering Sunday's final round.
Scheffler bogeys early to snap streak, two shots behind Kim
Scheffler bogeys early to snap streak, two shots behind Kim
Scottie Scheffler's run of bogey-free golf at TPC Craig Ranch came to an end at the No. 4 on Saturday but the world's top-ranked player responded with six birdies over his final 14 holes.
Clark rides putter to 6-under 65, T-2 at Byron Nelson
Clark rides putter to 6-under 65, T-2 at Byron Nelson
Wyndham Clark spoke to Golf Channel's Amy Rogers after shooting 65 on Moving Day at TPC Craigs Ranch. Clark was 7 under and in sole possession of first place before a bogey on No. 17.
Clark gets bloody nose on No. 5, sinks birdie putt moments later
Clark gets bloody nose on No. 5, sinks birdie putt moments later
In the middle of three consecutive birdies at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Wyndham Clark needed some medical assistance from his caddie. Clark is closing in on leader Si Woo Kim thanks to a strong start to his third round.
S.W. Kim shoots near record-breaking 11-under 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
S.W. Kim shoots near record-breaking 11-under 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Si Woo Kim discussed shooting 11-under 60 during the second round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Friday and nearly tying Jim Furyk's record.