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Koepka wants to pass this final test before Augusta

March 25, 2026 04:46 PM
If being in contention on Sunday is part of a player's game, it's the part of Brooks Koepka's bag that he's least pleased with entering the Houston Open this week. Despite three consecutive finishes inside the top 20, Koepka said the one part of his game that's missing is contending to win with nine holes left in the tournament.
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