CDW Course Insights: Birdies galore at TPC Craig Ranch
In this CDW Course Insights, we take a look at TPC Craig Ranch, site of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where you must go low -- really low -- to contend.
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‘Good news, bad news’ for Spieth’s season so far
'Good news, bad news' for Spieth's season so far
Golf Central analyzed Jordan Spieth's six top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour this season and discussed what it will take to secure his first win in over four years.
Isenhour on Scheffler: ‘He’s my favorite to win at Shinnecock’
Isenhour on Scheffler: 'He's my favorite to win at Shinnecock'
Tripp Isenhour breaks down Scottie Scheffler's year so far on the PGA Tour and talked about the World No. 1's chance to complete the career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open.
Players getting a feel for TPC Craig Ranch renovations ahead of Byron Nelson
Players getting a feel for TPC Craig Ranch renovations ahead of Byron Nelson
Golf Channel's Amy Rogers explained the changes that have taken place over the last year at TPC Craig Ranch and what players can expect after the renovations to the course.
U.S. Open final qualifying for Shinnecock is underway
U.S. Open final qualifying for Shinnecock is underway
U.S. Open final qualifying is underway for the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Qualifying ranges from May 18 to June 8 for the major championship.
Rai said winning PGA Championship his way was ‘very, very rewarding’
Rai said winning PGA Championship his way was 'very, very rewarding'
Todd Lewis sat down with Aaron Rai after he won the 2026 PGA Championship and talked about his upbringing, how he got to this point in his career and what the future will hold.
Diaz on pin position gripes at PGA: ‘I don’t think Scottie Scheffler was wrong’
Diaz on pin position gripes at PGA: 'I don't think Scottie Scheffler was wrong'
Golf Today analyst Jaime Diaz said he agreed with Scottie Scheffler's complaints about the pin positions at the PGA Championship at Aronimink and doesn't think the layout rewarded good shots enough.
Rai put the PGA Championship ‘on ice’ at Aronimink’s No. 16: Kaufman
Rai put the PGA Championship 'on ice' at Aronimink's No. 16: Kaufman
Golf Channel's Smylie Kaufman discusses how crucial Aaron Rai's approach on No. 15 and No. 16 at Aronimink was to securing his first-ever major championship. After an eagle to finish his front nine, Rai went bogey-free down into the clubhouse.
Rahm (T-2) happy with PGA performance but knows shots got away
Rahm (T-2) happy with PGA performance but knows shots got away
Jon Rahm spoke with the media after the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship, where he tied for second. Rahm said he was happy with how he played but knew a couple of missed putts cost him major No. 3.
McIlroy: ‘I’ll rue three holes today that I didn’t take advantage of’
McIlroy: 'I'll rue three holes today that I didn't take advantage of'
Rory McIlroy spoke with the media Sunday after the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship. McIlroy was in contention but could only make two birdies compared to one bogey in a tie for seventh.