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Coach talk pays off as Fitzpatrick shoots 65 at RBC with 20 putts

April 16, 2026 08:23 PM
Matt Fitzpatrick said he has a long talk with his coach ahead of the RBC Heritage, and it seems to have worked. He shot 65 in Round 1, needing just 20 putts.
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