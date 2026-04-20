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Gary Woodland holes out for an incredible walk-off eagle at RBC Heritage

April 19, 2026 08:14 PM
Gary Woodland drilled his approach shot through the wind on par-4 18th and holed out for an incredible walk-off eagle to end his final round at the RBC Heritage tournament.
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