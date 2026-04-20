Gary Woodland holes out for an incredible walk-off eagle at RBC Heritage
Gary Woodland drilled his approach shot through the wind on par-4 18th and holed out for an incredible walk-off eagle to end his final round at the RBC Heritage tournament.
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PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Final round
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Final round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 3
Extended highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start, leads Scheffler at Heritage
Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start, leads Scheffler at Heritage
Matt Fitzpatrick was slow out of the gates on Saturday at the RBC Heritage but, thanks in part to a chip-in eagle, leads Scottie Scheffler by three shots entering the final round. Hear from the leader.
Fitzpatrick leads after highlight-reel second round at RBC Heritage
Fitzpatrick leads after highlight-reel second round at RBC Heritage
Matt Fitzpatrick leads after the second round of the RBC Heritage and talked about his family's history with the course in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Hovland discusses improvements to his game after tough season start
Hovland discusses improvements to his game after tough season start
After round two of the RBC Heritage tournament, current runner-up Viktor Hovland discussed the improvements he's made to his golf game after a rough start to the year.
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Theegala holes out for second eagle at RBC Heritage
Theegala holes out for second eagle at RBC Heritage
Sahith Theegala holed out for his second eagle of the day during the second round of the RBC Heritage tournament.
Fitzpatrick converts bounce off tree into a birdie
Fitzpatrick converts bounce off tree into a birdie
A fortunate bounce off the tree sets up Matt Fitzpatrick, and he makes the most of it on the green.
Scheffler overcomes shocking start to shoot 68 at RBC Heritage
Scheffler overcomes shocking start to shoot 68 at RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler hit his opening tee shot out of bounds Thursday but salvaged bogey and shot 68 in the first round at Harbour Town.