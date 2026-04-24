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Hoey on Lipsky's birdie to make Zurich cut: 'I just said, he's going to make it and he did it'

April 24, 2026 06:30 PM
Rico Hoey and David Lipsky discussed the incredible hole out on 18 to secure a spot into the weekend at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
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