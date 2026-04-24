Hoey on Lipsky's birdie to make Zurich cut: 'I just said, he's going to make it and he did it'
Rico Hoey and David Lipsky discussed the incredible hole out on 18 to secure a spot into the weekend at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
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PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, the PGA Tour's lone team event.
Penske Performance: How Fitzpatrick won No. 2 at RBC Heritage
Penske Performance: How Fitzpatrick won No. 2 at RBC Heritage
Gary Woodland was among those making notable moves this weekend at the 2026 RBC Heritage, but Matt Fitzpatrick was the ultimate Penske Weekend Mover, becoming a two-time tournament champion.
Fitzpatrick beats Scheffler, handles partisan crowd at RBC Heritage
Fitzpatrick beats Scheffler, handles partisan crowd at RBC Heritage
Matt Fitzpatrick won his second RBC Heritage title with a playoff victory over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. He also quieted a partisan crowd at Hilton Head.
Woodland holes out for an incredible walk-off eagle at RBC Heritage
Woodland holes out for an incredible walk-off eagle at RBC Heritage
Gary Woodland drilled his approach shot through the wind on par-4 18th and holed out for an incredible walk-off eagle to end his final round at the RBC Heritage tournament.
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Final round
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Final round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 3
Extended highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start, leads Scheffler at Heritage
Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start, leads Scheffler at Heritage
Matt Fitzpatrick was slow out of the gates on Saturday at the RBC Heritage but, thanks in part to a chip-in eagle, leads Scottie Scheffler by three shots entering the final round. Hear from the leader.
Fitzpatrick leads after highlight-reel second round at RBC Heritage
Fitzpatrick leads after highlight-reel second round at RBC Heritage
Matt Fitzpatrick leads after the second round of the RBC Heritage and talked about his family's history with the course in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Hovland discusses improvements to his game after tough season start
Hovland discusses improvements to his game after tough season start
After round two of the RBC Heritage tournament, current runner-up Viktor Hovland discussed the improvements he's made to his golf game after a rough start to the year.