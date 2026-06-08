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Poston: Leaned on previous Tour wins to regain confidence at Memorial

June 7, 2026 10:29 PM
J.T. Poston spoke with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after winning the 2026 Memorial Tournament in a playoff over Ryan Gerard. Poston saw his four-shot lead disappear Sunday afternoon, only to salvage the round with clutch putting down the stretch that helped seal his fourth victory on the PGA Tour.
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