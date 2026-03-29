Jake Knapp flirts with course, tournament history in Houston

What comes next for Tiger Woods after being released from Florida jail?

Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard and Mark Rolfing discuss both the short and long term future for Tiger Woods following Friday's rollover crash and his arrest in Jupiter Island, Fla. Hoggard said despite the severity of the charges, Woods is still legally allowed to travel to and play in the 2026 Masters if he feels like his body compete. Rolfing suggested Woods step away from playing golf entirely so he can focus solely on his health.