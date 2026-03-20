Why is Spieth so vexed by 16th hole at Copperhead?

Jordan Spieth's shaky history at the 16th hole at Copperhead has a pair of new chapters after the three-time major winner went into the water before double bogeying on Thursday. He followed that up by hooking his tee shot into the woods for a second-round bogey. Golf Central reviews Spieth's past woes and how he might be able to overcome them.